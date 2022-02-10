I-25 reopens after Denver crash

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed in downtown Denver, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

DENVER — A portion of southbound Interstate 25 was closed in downtown Denver due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection with Colfax Avenue, the Denver Police Department said. Southbound traffic was diverted at Speer Boulevard.

As of 3 p.m., one southbound lane remains closed, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

