1 dead after crash involving Denver Fire vehicle

The person who died was in the other vehicle, according to police.
DENVER — One person is dead after a crash involving a Denver Fire Department (DFD) vehicle Saturday afternoon, Denver police said. 

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at North Broadway and Speer Boulevard.

The person who died was in the other vehicle, DPD said. One firefighter is being evaluated for injuries, according to the fire department.

The DFD vehicle was using its lights and siren at the time, police said.

No other details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

