Fort Collins police officer involved in crash at Mulberry and Remington

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of East Mulberry Street and Remington Street on Friday evening, according to the department.

The incident occurred while the officer was responding to a call, FCPS.

The cruiser and another vehicle collided in the intersection. FCPS didn't give any other details on how the crash happened.

The officer and other driver went to a hospital in the area for evaluation of their injuries, police said.

Eastbound Mulberry Street is closed from South College Avenue to Mathews Street while police investigate the crash, the department said in a tweet.

Police said for those in the area to seek an alternate route.

When the Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling team completes their initial investigation, additional information will be provided.

Eastbound Mulberry is closed from College to Mathews for a crash investigation at the Mulberry/Remington intersection. Please seek an alternate route if you're traveling in the area this evening. #fctrip pic.twitter.com/TM5D49UEj3 — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) December 5, 2020