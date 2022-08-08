Crash closes Interstate 25 in Mead

One person was killed in the crash, and another was taken to the hospital.

MEAD, Colorado — Interstate 25 is closed in both directions due to a crash that killed one person in Mead Monday evening.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at Exit 245, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The Colorado State Patrol said a northbound semi-truck hit a bridge.

Sky9 captured damage to the underside of an overpass, as well as a damaged excavator on its side in the traffic lanes. A semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer is stopped nearby.

Troopers said one person was killed in the crash, and another victim, a juvenile, was taken to the hospital. It's not yet clear what vehicle the victims were in.

Troopers said the area remains closed while crews check the structural integrity of the bridge. Crews are also working to clean up diesel spilled on the roadway.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

