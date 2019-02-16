DENVER — A crash involving about 30 vehicles on Pena Boulevard has shut down a stretch of the highway heading toward Denver International Airport.

Denver police tweeted just after 4 p.m. Saturday that it was investigating the crash in the inbound lanes of Pena, which are now closed at Green Valley Ranch Boulevard

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.