2 dead after Aurora crash

Aurora Police said two cars collided at East 38th Avenue and North Windsor Drive early Sunday.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a crash that killed two people early Sunday.

According to APD, officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of East 38th Avenue and North Windsor Drive at around 12:35 a.m.

When the officers arrived, APD said, they found a Chevy Malibu with two adults inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

APD said they also found a Chevy Cruz nearby, and the driver of that car was taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

Investigators believe the Cruz was heading east on East 38th Avenue, according to APD. Police said the Malibu was making a left-hand turn from North Windsor Drive to go west on East 38th Avenue, and the cars collided.

Police said investigators believe the driver of the Cruz was speeding at the time, but they don't know whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police, and no charges have been filed.

The names of the two people who died have not been released. APD said that information will come from the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

