1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed between Ward Road and Kipling Street due to the crash.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge Monday afternoon, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed between Ward Road and Kipling Street due to the crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. Traffic is being detoured onto West 44th Avenue.

Police said the crash, which happened around 4 p.m., involved a Jeep and a sedan. Both vehicles were eastbound when the Jeep clipped the sedan, causing both vehicles to go off the road.

The driver of the Jeep, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he died. The passenger suffered unspecified injuries.

No one in the sedan was injured, police said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

