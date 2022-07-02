1 killed in crash near Red Rocks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash near Red Rocks Amphitheatre Saturday.
The crash happened on County Road 93 near Alameda Avenue at around 5:45 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
CSP said the crash involved a sedan, an SUV, and a party bus. The driver of the sedan was killed when they tried to pass the SUV on a double yellow line and collided head-on with the party bus. The sedan also side-swiped the SUV.
There were no passengers on the party bus at the time.
Entrance 1 to Red Rocks is closed. Concertgoers are asked to use entrance 2 or 3. No estimate has been given for when the closure will be lifted.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.