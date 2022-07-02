1 killed in crash near Red Rocks

One entrance to the venue is closed. People attending tonight's concert are asked to use entrance 2 or 3.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash near Red Rocks Amphitheatre Saturday.

The crash happened on County Road 93 near Alameda Avenue at around 5:45 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP said the crash involved a sedan, an SUV, and a party bus. The driver of the sedan was killed when they tried to pass the SUV on a double yellow line and collided head-on with the party bus. The sedan also side-swiped the SUV.

There were no passengers on the party bus at the time.

Entrance 1 to Red Rocks is closed. Concertgoers are asked to use entrance 2 or 3. No estimate has been given for when the closure will be lifted.

Hwy 93 between I-70 & Alameda - partial closures. Fatal crash. Concert at Red Rocks tonight. Entrance 1 is closed. Use 2 or 3. Avoid area if possible. No other info available at this time. pic.twitter.com/rnl8YymA0K — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 3, 2022

