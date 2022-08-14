2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora

Police said the crash happened overnight near East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road.

The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda sedan and a 2000 Lexus sedan. Investigators said the Honda was speeding northbound on Tower Road when the vehicle ran a red light and collided with the Lexus at the intersection.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene and were the only occupants of each vehicle.

Police said the intersection was closed for several hours as they investigated the incident.

The identity of the deceased victims will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office once their next-of-kin has been notified.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section at 303-739-6423.

#TrafficAlert Officers and AFD are on scene of a serious crash at 38th & Tower Road about 2:16 am. Two cars involved, one car was on fire. Unknown extent of injuries at this time. All lanes of this intersection are closed. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/E4zmi5XDGH — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 14, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.