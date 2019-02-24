ARVADA, Colo. — On I-70 just west of the Morrison exit was a tragic crash that served as an example to Trish Rael -- that you can lose everything in an instant.

"I woke up 11 days later with no leg, no husband, multiple broken bones. It didn't seem real to me, you know," Trish Rael, Arvada resident, said.

On July 30, she and her husband, Allen, were riding their motorcycle into the mountains like they have numerous times. But, this time, Allen Rael ran into the guardrail killing him at the scene.

"And, all I remember, flipping over. I flipped through the air 80 feet through the air and I remember flipping like that and then I remember leaves in my hair," Trish Rael, said."A little tree probably is what saved my life in the middle of the highway."

A tree saved her life but broke her body. She lost her leg and nearly lost her arm.

"Broken bones in my back. I had eight broken bones, broken ribs and a punctured lung and a traumatic brain injury," Trish Rael said. "That's why I can't remember."

She'll never forget her husband Allen, a former Marine who survived the Battle of Khe Sanh in Vietnam, known as the bloodiest battle of the war. He was a loving grandfather, she says, who left behind 13 grandchildren.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Please try again later.

Submit

"We took care of all our kids and grandkids, still do," Trish Rael said.

She can still smile despite all her troubles which include mounting medical bills that she expects to total more than a million dollars. She is also four months overdue on her mortgage.

"It's really tough. Yeah, it is," Trish Rael said. "I mean there's a lot of times you just don't even feel like getting out of bed if you can get out of bed. It's really hard."

Her neighbors have set up a gofundme account to help with her expenses. If you want to find out more about it, please click here: https://www.gofundme.com/47hmc-motorcycle-accident?fbclid=IwAR3FmZZUm94QWihJ6nyH77ThdE9t0lPRrbOiwVmoTbShSVUZ7oM8nQa9qeQ

For all she lost on I-70, the things she has left are her sense of humor and a determination that she won't be beaten by a tragedy on I-70.

"I just have to do it, you know," Trish Rael said.