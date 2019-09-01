A box of cremated remains and several military hats are among numerous stolen items recently recovered by Fort Collins police, according to a Facebook announcement from the department.

Police are asking for help identifying the owner of the stolen items.

The military hats have a "VFW 1087" emblem, and the name on the box containing the remains reads, "George A. Smith." The funeral service provider "Chapel of Chimes" is also listed on the box.

Courtesy Fort Collins Police Department

Fort Collins Police said the items were likely stolen sometime in the last three months during a burglary in Fort Collins or Loveland, the post said.

Fort Collins Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Werder at 970-221-6555.

The department did not offer further details about the suspect.

