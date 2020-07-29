Crews execute public health order near Colorado Capitol

City crews were out at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver early Wednesday morning.

DENVER — Early Wednesday morning, city crews were at Denver's Civic Center Park, clearing out a camp near the Colorado State Capitol.

Denver Police officers were on scene to assist with the execution of a public health order, according to Denver Police Department (DPD) Public Information Officer Sonny Jackson.

Sky9 and a 9NEWS photographer saw crews at the park around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"The current state of Lincoln Park presents significant public and environmental health risks due to ongoing unsafe and unhealthy conditions," Ann Cecchie-Williams with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment told 9NEWS. "As the stewards of public health in Denver, Denver Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) is responsible for responding to community concerns about the serious issues present in the park, including issues that could impact the general public beyond those living outdoors."

Last week, Denver Park Rangers and outreach workers engaged those in the park to warn them of an upcoming temporary closure and offer connections to services, shelter and transportation, Cecchie-Williams said.

"Under the circumstances, DDPHE determined that advanced posting of the order would not be appropriate because of concerns around the recent escalating violence in encampments," Cecchie-Williams said, "The safety of all involved, including the general public, is our top priority."

Wednesday morning, DDPHE posted an order that temporarily restricts access to Lincoln Park other than passing through on public rights-of-way on the perimeter of the park, according to Cecchie-Williams.

The interior of the park will be closed, according to DDPHE.

This restriction is needed to allow for the immediate clearing, cleaning, assessment and mitigation of public health and environmental risks to this heavily used area, Cecchie-Williams said.

The area restriction is temporary, and the park will re-open when abatement and clean-up measures have restored the park to a safe and stable state, according to DDPHE.