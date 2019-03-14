COLORADO, USA — One of the unique phenomena during the Colorado blizzard Wednesday was something we’ll dub the “case of the disappearing traffic lights.”

It wasn’t that the lights in question were out, necessarily. It was just impossible to see them because they had been coated with a heavy layer of blowing snow from a storm that meteorologists said can be considered historic.

And even 24 hours later, it was difficult to see the lights through the snow. So, firefighters had to step in and do something unique.

That’s right: It literally took a high-pressure fire hose to get the ice off some traffic lights.

Here’s a look at the work that was done at South Kipling Parking and West Mississippi Avenue:

It was the same story on South Parker Road for South Metro firefighters.

The “case of the disappearing traffic lights” was perhaps one of the most benign problems from Wednesday’s storm, which began with what’s known as a “bomb cyclone.”

Hundreds of drivers became stranded overnight and interstates closed throughout the state for more than 24 hours. Abandoned vehicles were still seen on the side of the road on Thursday morning!

