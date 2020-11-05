Crews respond to 'significant' water main break in Centennial

The break in front of 4211 Links Parkway was reported at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Emergency responders are at the scene of what South Metro Fire Rescue is calling a "significant" water main break in Centennial Sunday night.

According to South Metro, the break in front of 4211 Links Parkway was reported at around 7:30 p.m.

Video tweeted by South Metro shows a large amount of water shooting several yards into the air from a large hole in the road.

No one was hurt, South Metro said, but a large amount of water and debris was flowing through the area. Water to the 16-inch pipe has since been shut off.

The cause of the break is unknown. Denver Water says crews will be working through the night to repair the pipe and restore service to the 17 affected customers.