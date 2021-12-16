Alcoa PD: 2 rushed to hospital after small plane crash at Amazon center construction site

The Alcoa Fire Department said it is responding to a small aircraft crash near Alcoa Highway.

ALCOA, Tenn — Crews responded to a small airplane crash near Alcoa Highway Thursday morning, and two people were rushed to UT Medical Center, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

The Blount County dispatch said that a two-seater plane crashed off Alcoa Highway at the site of a new Amazon distribution center that's under construction.

City officials said the call came in around 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

The Alcoa Police Department, the Alcoa Fire Department, the Blount County Sheriff's Office, and the American Medical Response arrived at the scene.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the single-engine craft was a Cirrus SR22. The FAA said it crashed around 9:20 a.m. near McGhee Tyson Airport, and two people were aboard the plane.

Here’s a photo of the scene from closer. You can see the massive Amazon warehouse under construction. The plane appears to have crashed right next to the building. pic.twitter.com/5jJJN43bHT — Cole Sullivan (@cole_sull) December 16, 2021

Incident response crews from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base and other agencies also responded to the scene.

I’m on a scene near Alcoa Highway where a small plane has crashed near the airport, authorities say. @wbir pic.twitter.com/Zrq6aI9KZj — Cole Sullivan (@cole_sull) December 16, 2021

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB taking charge.