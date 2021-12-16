Alcoa PD: 2 rushed to hospital after small plane crash at Amazon center construction site

ALCOA, Tenn — Crews responded to a small airplane crash near Alcoa Highway Thursday morning, and two people were rushed to UT Medical Center, according to the Alcoa Police Department.
The Blount County dispatch said that a two-seater plane crashed off Alcoa Highway at the site of a new Amazon distribution center that's under construction.
City officials said the call came in around 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
The Alcoa Police Department, the Alcoa Fire Department, the Blount County Sheriff's Office, and the American Medical Response arrived at the scene.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the single-engine craft was a Cirrus SR22. The FAA said it crashed around 9:20 a.m. near McGhee Tyson Airport, and two people were aboard the plane.
Incident response crews from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base and other agencies also responded to the scene.
The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB taking charge.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.