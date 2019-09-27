SANTA FE, N.M. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a small airplane from Colorado that hasn't been heard from since shortly after it left a New Mexico airport Thursday night.

The single-engine aircraft left the Santa Fe airport at 5:49 p.m., according to Dusty Franco with the New Mexico State Police. The plane lost contact with the airport at 6:01 p.m.

The last known pinged location of the plane was one mile south of Tererro, New Mexico in the Pecos Wilderness, Franco said.

Franco doesn't know how many people were on the plane.

Both air and ground search and rescue teams are continuing to look for the plane Friday. Franco said wreckage has not been found at this point, so they cannot confirm whether or not the plane crashed.

The FAA released a statement saying they "don't have any reports of a plane that dropped off radar."

They did say they received notice last Thursday night from the owner of a single-engine Grumman AA5 that the plane was missing and that it's possible that aircraft is somewhere in northeastern New Mexico.

