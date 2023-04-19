Crumbling section of Highway 285 will get a fix, CDOT says

People who travel Highway 285 near Shaffer's Crossing in Jefferson County have reported crumbling asphalt underneath the highway to CDOT.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — After receiving complaints and inquiries from travelers and residents about a crumbling section of Highway 285 in the Pine Junction area, the Colorado Department of Transportation said crews have visited the site to make an assessment.

The transportation department said a supervisor visited the section of the highway, located in western Jefferson County about five miles southwest of Conifer, and reported that the curb edge is missing and it's undercut about 8 inches.

"The plan is to set a lane closure and the crew thinks they can, after their initial assessment, fill in with loads of rock and fill it in," CDOT spokesperson Matt Inzeo said. "We're talking about 8 inches and it's not severely undercut, based on what we saw so far."

Inzeo said the department and crews have seen pictures of the damage shared in a local Facebook group.

"The supervisor on the scene commented that the picture posted on Facebook appears to be from a vantage point that makes it look far worse than what they are inspecting on the ground," he said.

The department said they took a citizen call about the highway Tuesday afternoon, and that the photos in the Facebook group garnered lots of attention.

"So, we were sure to get out there today," Inzeo said.

