WATCH: Driver slams into Colorado State Patrol car on I-76

CSP said two patrol cars were hit in less than a week.

LOGAN COUNTY, Colorado — In less than two days, two Colorado State Patrol (CSP) cars have been hit after drivers have refused to slow down for law enforcement.

On Thursday around 8 a.m. in Logan County, a CSP car was struck by a possible distracted driver.

Trooper Barco with CSP responded to a stranded motorist on Interstate 76 near mile marker 111. He then got in contact with one of the local tow truck companies in the area to help get the person's car off the road.

CSP said during the car recovery, a black 2500 pickup truck failed to move over for the tow trucks or the CSP car emergency lights. The truck slammed into the passenger side of the CSP patrol car.

Trooper Barco was able to move himself and the motorist to the center median to avoid getting hit.

Officials said the driver of the pick-up was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the trooper and the motorist were able to escape the incident with no injuries.

CSP is investigating what led up to the crash, however, troopers say distracted driving may have been a factor in the crash. Troopers said the driver of the pick-up truck will be charged.

“Wake up Colorado,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The slow down or move over law is to protect us, so we can protect you, just as Trooper Barco protected the other motorist in need. Please move over and curb any distraction that takes away from your responsibility to be a safe driver!”

The first CSP crash happened in Colorado Springs on Wednesday morning. Officials said a CSP motorcycle and a tow truck were hit while responding to an incident on Interstate 25.

The driver in this incident was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

