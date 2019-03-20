LONGMONT, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol corporal who was hit and killed by a vehicle that slid off the road during last week’s blizzard will be laid to rest on Thursday in Longmont.

The celebration of life for Cpl. Dan Groves will begin at 10 a.m. at LifeBridge Church at 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont. It will be a private event, according to CSP, but the public can attend to show support.

The event will be preceded by a procession that will begin at the Park and Ride at Interstate 25 and Highway 66. The procession will leave at 8 a.m. and head west on Highway 66 for seven miles to the church. This means the westbound lanes of the state highway will be used for the procession, and drivers should expect all the intersections between I-25 and the LifeBridge Church to be closed between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Groves was killed in a crash the morning of March 13 on I-76 near the Roggen exit. The 52-year-old was outside his patrol car at the time, and helping a vehicle that had slid off the road.

That’s when he was struck by another driver. At this point, investigators have not said what charges that man might face.

Groves has been with CSP since July 2007. Flags across the state were lowered to half-staff in his honor.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to give a eulogy at Groves’ funeral.

CSP has listed two ways the public can help Groves and his family:

The Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation provides financial assistance to families of fallen troopers, as well as troopers injured in the line of duty. Donations may be made online at www.cspff.net/support-us/ .

Donations may also be made to the Rocky Mountain Hyperbaric Association for Brain Injuries at https://rockymountainhyperbaricassociation.org/donate/ .

9NEWS is planning on live streaming the funeral. The video will be attached to this story starting with the procession at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

