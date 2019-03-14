ROGGEN, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is trying to find the Good Samaritan who stopped to help the trooper who was killed during Wednesday’s blizzard.

Cpl. Daniel Groves, 52, was outside of his patrol car on Interstate 76 and helping a vehicle that had slid off the road when he was hit by another driver who lost control of his car.

Law enforcement has not said if that driver, identified as 58-year-old John Carpenter, will face any criminal charges for the crash, which happened near the Roggen exit at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

CSP did not have a good description of the Good Samaritan they say helped Groves, other than that she was a female.

In a news release, CSP said investigators want to talk to that woman about what she saw. Police also hope to speak to anyone else who may have witnessed the fatal crash.

No additional information about the wreck was immediately available. CSP has scheduled a news conference for Friday to discuss Groves’ death.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.

