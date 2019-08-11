TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a crash in Teller County involving Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper

According to CSP, the trooper was headed westbound on Highway 24 near Woodland Park around 6:45 a.m. Friday when his patrol car rear-ended a semi-truck that was stopped at a red light, causing the trooper's car to flip onto its side.

The trooper was headed home at the end of his shift, CSP said.

Neither the trooper nor the driver of the truck were injured. The road was closed for about an hour.

No citations have been issued at this time, according to CSP.

