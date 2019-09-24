ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel is back in his home state of New York to undergo rehabilitation therapy for the next few months.

Duzel was shot in the head while trying to apprehend a suspect east of downtown Colorado Springs last August. His recovery has been documented by CSPD and others as he has gone from being bound to a wheelchair to walking when he can.

CSPD shared a picture of Duzel as he and his family left Craig Hospital in Englewood to board a flight bound for New York. Duzel and his family are from Long Island, and his family members often flew back and forth to Colorado during his recovery.

Tuesday also happens to be Duzel's 32nd birthday.

