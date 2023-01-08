CSU says Monday's flooding could have been much, much worse

The university and the City of Fort Collins spent more than $1 million to make sure there isn't another flood like the one in 1997.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — About half a dozen buildings were impacted by water coming under doors on the Colorado State University campus during Monday night's storm, and four buildings – Eddy Hall, Rockwell Hall, the Forestry Building and the Morgan Library – were closed for cleanup Tuesday.

The bike trail near Braiden Hall and Eddy Hall was submerged, according to the university, and there was a brief power outage in some of the residence halls.

But CSU said the flooding could have been "a whole lot worse" had it not been for improvements made to the campus since the historic flood of 1997.

According to a release from CSU, a variety of flood mitigation projects have been completed by the university and the City of Fort Collins in the years since the July 28, 1997, flood, when 31 hours of intense rainfall inundated key campus buildings like the Lory Student Center and the Morgan Library. Damage was estimated at more than $150 million.

The projects, which included construction of floodwalls, berms and below-grade systems in 2000 and 2001, cost more than $1 million, the release said.

CSU said the most recent flood mitigation project was completed several years ago, when the area around the Lagoon was deepened to hold more floodwater. According to campus landscape architect David Hansen, that project prevented widespread flooding this week.

"The reason the Oval didn't flood is because of the deepened Lagoon," he said. "It didn't even get to the Transit Center. The Lagoon project proved its worth last night."

Hansen said other flood mitigation projects that CSU completed in the years since the 1997 flood have focused on building protection, including adding berms on the east side of the Oval and creating flood protection walls around facilities like the Occupational Therapy Building and Johnson Hall.

“There is a series of steel wall plates that can be set up at a moment’s notice so that we don’t have water going into doorways,” Hansen said.

CSU said flood walls have also been added on the west side of the Morgan Library and around the Eddy Building, as well as new berms around the Lory Student Center. In addition, the city has completed several flood mitigation projects west of the main campus, stretching all the way to Overland Trail. The university said those projects were done in natural areas to slow the flow of water as it reaches campus.

Hansen said that since 1997, any new campus construction that touches the floodplain includes flood mitigation efforts.

“When we do projects on campus, we are constantly remodeling the floodplain,” he said.

More information on flood mitigation at CSU, including animated maps showing the path that floodwater takes on campus, is available on the Facilities Management website. Photos and information on the 1997 flood are available on SOURCE.