CSU announces 'Colorado Free Application Every Day'

COLORADO, USA — Students can now apply for free at Colorado State University (CSU).

The four-year institution announced on Wednesday that it will waive all undergraduate application fees for Colorado students. CSU said by doing this it hopes to expand access to higher education.

“We’re very excited to make every day a free application day for Coloradans,” said CSU President Amy Parsons. “This new initiative, along with CSU’s extensive student support, underlines our commitment to providing access for students. We want to remove barriers to higher education, and to open doors to all qualified students with the desire to earn a world-class, four-year degree.”

People that qualify for the program include, Colorado high school students, people who currently live in Colorado, Colorado first-year freshmen applicants, Colorado transfer applicants, Colorado second bachelor's applicants and undocumented applicants.

The application fee used to be $50.

Heather Daniels, the executive director of CSU’s Office of Admissions, said she was inspired to waive application fees by the success of Colorado Free Application Days.

“The idea is that students, at whatever point they’re at in the application cycle, don’t need to worry about the cost of applying to CSU,” Daniels said. “We know that application fees deter some students from applying to college, and we hope that by removing this barrier, more Colorado students will realize higher education is within their reach and choose to stay in the great state of Colorado”

Students hoping to apply for the 2024-25 school year can go to admissions.colostate.edu.

