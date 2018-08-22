KUSA — A cyclist is dead after he collided with the side of a semi truck in Berthoud on Monday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The 62-year-old Fort Collins cyclist, identified by the coroner as Gary Moody, was headed southbound on Berthoud Parkway near Bunyan Avenue just before noon.

Investigators said that's when the bicycle collided with the passenger side of a semi truck that was headed the same direction. Moody died at the scene. The Larimer County Coroner's Office said Moody died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the semi truck, a 71-year-old Fort Morgan man, was not injured. Investigators do not believe alcohol or speed are factors in the crash at this time.

No other vehicles were involved, and the road was closed for five hours during the investigation.

According to Colorado State University, Moody was a professor of bassoon and theory at the Fort Collins university.

"Our faculty, staff and students who knew Dr. Moody are deeply feeling this loss. The university extends its sincere condolences to Dr. Moody’s family and friends, and to his CSU family as well," a statement from the school says.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already spoken to deputies is asked to call Deputy Travis Martin at 970-498-5530.

