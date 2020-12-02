FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An officer with the Colorado State University Police Department (CSUPD) "has taken responsibility" after a video of the officer failing to stop for a school bus was posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the department said.

Brittany Ramos first posted the video in a Fort Collins neighborhood watch group. It shows students running to board a Poudre School District school bus in the area of Colorado Highway 14 and Loma Linda Drive, which is east of Interstate 25.

The red lights on the bus were flashing when a CSUPD officer drove by the bus in the other lane.

Once learning of the video, CSUPD reviewed the situation and identified the officer who was driving.

"The officer did not see the flashing lights on the school bus," CSUPD spokesperson Dell Rae Ciaravola said in a statement. "Our officer understands and regrets the mistake and has taken responsibility."

Ciaravola said the situation was treated the same as it would be for any driver and said that "appropriate traffic enforcement action" was taken. She did not say what that action was.

Colorado law requires drivers to stop at least 20 feet before reaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and its stop arm extended.

Your first offense is a Class 2 misdemeanor with a fine up to $300, mandatory court appearance and six points on a driver's license.

