Federal judge declines to intervene as anti-vax CU doctor's contract expires

The unnamed University of Colorado doctor who refused the COVID-19 vaccine sought court intervention at the last minute.

DENVER — A federal judge has declined to block the University of Colorado's medical campus from terminating a faculty member after she refused for nearly two years to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

"Dr. Jane Doe 3," a rheumatologist at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, filed a motion May 30 alleging she was two days away from having the university not renew her contract. Doe was never vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and is part of a larger lawsuit by CU medical staff and students whose requests for a religious exemption the university denied.

Although CU placed Doe on unpaid leave, it notified her last fall that her refusal to vaccinate affected her ability to provide "safe care and treatment to a very vulnerable population of patients and study subjects."

