DENVER — The oldest standing church structure in Denver is now home to the Emmanuel Gallery on the University of Colorado Denver's campus.

The art gallery is a great resource for students to view and learn about world class art. Currently, it’s home to Tibetan artist Tenzing Rigdol’s My World is Your Blind Spot display.

“One important thing about Tenzing Rigdol’s art is it’s about empathy,” Director of Emmanuel Gallery Jeff Lambson said. “He wants viewers to come in here and appreciate the worldview of other people.”

Mike Grady

Rigdol’s work has been shown all over the world. It’s been on display in London, Hong Kong, and The MET in New York City.

The display at Emmanuel Gallery is his first solo show in the United States, but it’s not the first time he’s shown work in this space.

“He had his very first show here fifteen years ago,” Lambson said.

Rigdol graduated CU Denver in 2005 with a degree in fine arts. His time in Colorado still impacts his work.

“Every time he shows around the world in London or Hong Kong he always talks about the impact that Colorado had on him.”

Mike Grady

The five main pieces which make up the display are meant to draw attention to Tibetan Buddhist Monks who use self-immolation as a form of protest. The images of a faceless Buddha are filled with hundreds of images of fire captured by the artist.

This work on display at Rigdol’s alma mater does more than teach students about Tibetan struggles.

“I think it’s inspiring for students to come to the gallery and be able to see one of their own who was here fifteen years ago and was already at the MET in New York City and museums around the world," Lambson said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS