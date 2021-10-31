CU placed on brief shelter in place after reports of shots fired near campus

The shelter in place has since been lifted.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder (CU) was placed on a brief lockdown on Sunday morning after police received calls about shots fired near the campus, according to an alert from CU.

CU police said they received 911 calls just before midnight about shots fired near campus. Police say no one was injured.

At 12:33 a.m. an alert was sent out to dorm residents asking them to shelter in place as police looked for a suspect. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, chubby build, 5'4", black sweatshirt with red stripes on sleeves, white jersey over top with number 76 on back.

At 1:03 a.m., just 30 minutes after the first alert was sent out, another alert was sent out saying the building had been searched and the suspect was not located.

Police then lifted the shelter in place order.

CU police said they will continue with increased patrol on and around campus as planned for the Halloween weekend.

Police did not say if the suspect was believed to be a student or not.

