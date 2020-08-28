CU hopes stern warning to students will reduce large parties on 'The Hill'

The university of Colorado reminded students that repeat violators of public health orders could be suspended for a minimum of one semester.

BOULDER, Colo. — During opening weekend at the University of Colorado, senior Miles Levin took photos of hundreds of unmasked party-goers on 'The Hill' in Boulder to highlight concerns surrounding COVID-19.

"This is a real concern," Levin said. "This is a big concern for this community and they needed to address that."

Levin sent a letter to CU, Boulder City Council, and Boulder Public Health asking for action to curb parties in the neighborhood where many students live off-campus in addition to the location of many fraternities and sororities.

The university responded by sending a stern warning to students about violating the public health order. It also outlined the consequences of being a repeat offender ranging from being kicked off campus, probation and a possible suspension from school for a minimum of one semester.

"It was a threat to people having large parties and gatherings off campus," Levin said.

CU Dean of Students JB Banks said that students have already been identified and have begun this potential disciplinary process. In addition, the Interfraternity Council imposed a fine on the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity for throwing a large gathering last weekend. Banks believes students can make better decisions these coming days.

"One can hope and I know that my other colleagues on campus, you know, stand with me in that hope that this message that we sent out will make a difference," Banks said.

Levin wants the community to change.

"I'd be curious to see and I think a lot of people are curious to see if there's enforcement and if there's compliance," Levin said.

He wonders if anything will really change what happens on The Hill during weekend nights.