Cuba protesters hold demonstration at Colorado Capitol

COLORADO, USA — Demonstrators have gathered at the Colorado State Capitol over the last few days in solidarity with protesters in Cuba.

The historic anti-government protests in Cuba were sparked by the economic crisis that has left shortages of food and medicine.

NBC reports the economy is the worst in decades due to the pandemic hampering its tourism economy.

Rebeca Zuniga, the director of the Denver Justice and Peace Committee told 9NEWS the pandemic was just part of the issue.



"We in the U.S. are responsible for all that is happening in Cuba," Zuniga said. "With our embargo that we should actually stop, we have created a crisis in Cuba."

Not all Cuban protest supporters point the finger at the trade ban. Alejandro is one of the organizers of the ongoing protests in Colorado. He said the government control over the Cuban people over the last 60 years is to blame.

"Cubans are throwing themselves through waters everyday putting themselves in danger everyday to come to this country," he said. "So it's like what else do we need to show the world?"

Alejandro, who did not want to share his last name in fear of his family's safety, said he will continue to organize protests in Colorado to spread awareness of the ongoing issues, until the island finds a solution.

"We really need an intervention, not just a humanitarian intervention, but our people need help," he said. "We want freedom. We want freedom from Cuba and our people, that's all."

According to NBC News, the Cuban president did take some responsibility for the crisis on the island is in but did also blame the U.S. embargo, calling it "cruel" and "genocidal."