Alcohol abuse, chronic colloidal silver ingestion contributed to death of 'Love has Won' cult leader

Lia Carlson's decomposing body was found at a home near Crestone in April.

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colorado — A cult leader whose decomposing body was found at a home near Crestone in Saguache County in April died as a result of alcohol abuse and chronic colloidal silver ingestion, according to an autopsy report from the El Paso County Coroner's office.

Anorexia was also a contributing factor, according to the report, which noted Carlson weighed just 75 pounds. Her manner of death is listed in the report as "natural."

On April 28, a man went to the Salida Police Department to report a death, but because he lived in Moffat, the information was passed to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), who responded to the home at 4 Alcedo Court in Crestone.

The man said he wanted to report the death of a woman, known to him as Lia Carlson, according to an arrest warrant from the SCSO.

He's believed to be part of a religious group known as “Love has Won." According to the warrant, SCSO has received "many complaints from families" within the United States saying that the group is "brainwashing people and stealing their money." Carlson is believed to be the leader of "Love has Won" and goes by the name "Mother God," the warrant says.

The man said he left for Denver on the morning of April 28, traveled to Buena Vista, and when he returned to the home in Crestone, he saw the body, the warrant says.

Several people were initially arrested and faced charges of abuse of a corpse. However, prosecutors later dropped those charges.

According to the autopsy report, Carlson's body was in a sleeping bag and there were eight small bottles with her body. All of them were labeled as containing some type of colloidal metal such as silver, copper or titanium.

The report notes that colloidal silver is sold for oral administration as a supplement to treat a variety of ailments, but says the average daily intake from the environment or supplements is 70 micrograms.

Carlson's liver tissue was tested and contained 470 micrograms.