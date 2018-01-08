BRUSH — The weekend started with a celebration and ended with a hospital visit.

Sharon White and her family spent this past weekend in Nebraska for a wedding. She and her grandchildren and a friend, Bill Airsman, were returning to Denver Sunday afternoon when they noticed a storm forming near Brush, Colorado.

“As we were going down the highway… you could see clouds, you could see the darkness that was further ahead,” White said.

Soon, it began pouring. The group pulled over and parked their vehicle on the side of the road to wait for the weather to pass. That's when White said they heard tornado sirens sounding.

Little did she realize at the time, the worst was still ahead.

“All of a sudden this big huge [gust] of wind, and then every right side window was just busted, in little tiny pieces,” White said.

“Then the hail came down, not in pea-sized – they were huge like tennis balls.”

With most of the windows already broken, the group inside the car had little coverage from the hail. They crouched down and covered their heads, trying to protecting themselves from the storm. Airsman folded his body over White’s grandson.

“It was like it would never end, even though it was only a few minutes,” he said. “When you’re getting pelted like that, all you can think about is keeping your wits about yourself.”

“I was scared to death,” White added. “As the wind came, [hail] came harder and harder and kept hitting and hitting, and it seemed like forever.”

Despite her own fears, White said she could only think of her grandkids. She tried to reassure them from her spot in the front of the vehicle.

“I kept telling them, ‘You’re going to be ok,’” she said, getting emotional. “And in my heart, I didn’t know that. And I couldn’t let them know that.”

Eventually, the storm passed, and the hail stopped. Even though the car was destroyed, Airsman managed to drive it to the nearest hospital so the group could be treated for their injuries. White said everyone had some kind of injury, but hers were the worst and even required stitches.

“I stop and I think, this could have been so much worse,” White said. “Someone in that car could have been killed.”

Two days later, she and Airsman still have bruises on their heads, necks, arms, and backs. They expect it will take weeks to heal.

“Today I went home and with my full-length mirror and I thought -- how did I make it?” White said. “And I’m so thankful.”

