Cyclist hit, severely injured – neighbors want change to make the intersection safer

Dana Fells is recovering at Denver Health with multiple fractures all over her body after being hit by a car near at West 41st Avenue and Irving Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — At the intersection of Irving Street and West 41st Avenue in northwest Denver, perspective matters.

If a driver is headed north on Irving St., the stop sign ahead is shrouded by branches from the tree, causing some motorists to miss it altogether.

"This has been an ongoing, there you go," said Pauline Bargell, interrupting herself as yet another car brakes quickly already over the crosswalk. "It keeps happening,"

In the hour 9NEWS was near the intersection, several cars drove through the stop sign on Irving St. In every instance, there was no one else in the intersection.

But Saturday morning was different.

"I feel horrible for everyone involved because the driver didn't see the stop sign either," said Whitney Kennedy who saw the aftermath of the crash.

Denver Police said a driver was headed north on Irving St. while Dana Fells was biking east on W. 41st Ave., a newly designated bikeway.

The driver didn't stop, and hit Fells head on.

Neighbors said Fells and her bike ended up underneath the car.

"It's not easy to see such a vibrant healthy woman break every limb in front of you," said Kennedy, a doctor who helped Fells before paramedics arrived.

Fells was on her way to work at the Stretch Lab off of West 38th Avenue when one of her co-workers received a call from the driver who hit her.

"She's in pretty serious condition," said Emily Kennel. "She has five leg fractures bilaterally and one in the femur, she has pelvic fractures."

Kennel said they took her into emergency surgery right away because she also had internal bleeding, and she remains intubated at Denver Health.

Stretch Lab is raising money for her recovery. Not only will Fell have medical bills to pay off, but she won't be able to work for several months.

"I know me and everyone else here feels lucky that she's alive, but I'm sure she feels anything but lucky," said Kennel.

Neighbors in Haskell Heights have trimmed the branches that obstruct the stop sign before, and they plan on doing that again.

But even with that change, they said drivers still roll through the intersection.

Kennedy and Bargell want signs installed ahead of the four-way stop telling people it's coming, and flags added to the stop signs themselves.

"No winners no losers in this game just something we need to fix," said Kennedy.

Denver Police cited the driver for careless driving resulting in injury and for driving without a valid license.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS