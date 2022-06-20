Cyclist in hospital after hit-and-run crash has been competing for 30 years

Jennifer Ludwig said her mother, Lisa, was actively competing in and winning races at 61 years old. She also loves to ride her bike on the weekends.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One of the two cyclists who was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County on Sunday has been a competitive cyclist for 30 years, her daughter said.

Lisa Ludwig, 61, was identified by her daughter as the cyclist who was critically injured and remains in the hospital after the crash.

Jennifer Ludwig said her mother was "actively competing (and winning) races this year after her 60th birthday."

Even when she isn't competing, Jennifer Ludwig said her mother loves riding her bike for fun. She said Lisa Ludwig's favorite thing to do on the weekends is to ride through the mountains with her team, like she was doing on Sunday.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspected driver in the crash, who they say intentionally hit two cyclists on Highway 40 between Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70.

Multiple witnesses reported the driver passed by a group of bicyclists before intentionally hitting the two cyclists, who were with another group traveling east on Highway 40, deputies said.

Lisa Ludwig remains in the hospital and is unresponsive, her daughter said. She has multiple fractures across her body, including her ribs, shoulder and spine, according to Jennifer Ludwig. She also suffered a traumatic brain injury, her daughter said.

Team Evergreen Cycling, which says it is the oldest and largest cycling club in Colorado, confirmed Lisa Ludwig and the other cyclist who was injured were members, and released the following statement:

"We are saddened and frankly heartbroken over the events that took place this weekend. Our members are working in lock step with Jefferson County Sheriff's departments to assist with what is an ongoing investigation. Since this investigation is ongoing, including the fact that not all witness interviews have been completed, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

The other cyclist who was hit has not been identified. That person suffered injuries but was not hospitalized.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-0211.