Cyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Boulder County

Alejandro Acosta, 39, died in the crash on Lee Hill Road on Thursday, according to authorities.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A cyclist died in a crash with a vehicle northwest of Boulder on Thursday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Troopers responded to the crash about 6:20 p.m. at Lee Hill Road and Wagonwheel Gap Road, a CSP spokesman said.

The initial investigation showed that a 2014 Volvo that was going west on Lee Hill Road hit the bicycle while making a turn onto Wagonwheel Gap Road. The bicycle was going east.

The CSP spokesman identified the cyclist as Alejandro Acosta, 39, of Boulder. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

The driver has not been charged or cited at this time, as the investigation was ongoing, CSP said.

