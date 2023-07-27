Cyclist killed in crash with light rail train

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a deadly crash involving a cyclist and a light rail train Thursday night.
The Denver Police Department said the cyclist was struck at Havana Street and Smith Road just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
The cyclist died at the scene, police said.
The southbound lanes of Smith Road are closed. Police are advising drivers to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
