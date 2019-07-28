Family members say the woman struck and killed by a vehicle while riding her bicycle near Denver Country Club Wednesday was the mother of two young boys.

Police say 37-year old Alexis Bounds was riding her bicycle at the intersection of East Bayaud Avenue and South Marion Street Wednesday afternoon, when a driver tried to make a turn. Police say the driver failed to yield to Bounds’ right of way, and hit her. Bounds died from her injuries.

The driver was cited with careless driving resulting in death, a misdemeanor, then released.

“Alexis was known as a sweet, loving, beautiful, talented, and outgoing person to everyone that knew her,” wrote her husband, Theodore “Teddy” Bounds, in an emailed statement this weekend.

He said the couple met in high school in New Orleans, and married in 2007. They moved to Denver in 2017. The Bounds have two young sons, four-year-old Lincoln and nine-month-old Oliver.

Bounds said his wife built a career in interior design and project management in the government and healthcare industries, and most recently worked for CBRE Healthcare providing construction project management support to hospitals.

He shared her passions outside of work, too.

“She enjoyed spending her free time with her family at Denver’s many parks and activities, exploring the area’s many restaurants, and had recently started taking classes in pottery,” Teddy Bounds wrote in the email. “Alexis considered Washington Park her sanctuary and a place for her cherished family time.”

He continued,

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved Alexis. She was a light in the life of her husband, two young boys, and everyone that knew her. Her absence will be felt eternally. We love you Alexis and miss you in ways that words cannot describe.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Bounds' two children with their future education costs.