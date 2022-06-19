Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the El Rancho area.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Deputies are looking for the driver who hit and seriously injured a cyclist in the El Rancho area of Jefferson County Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 40 between Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70.

Deputies said they believe the driver intentionally hit two cyclists. One of the cyclists was not injured. The other was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray 2018 Ford Escape with temporary Colorado license plate number 2959061. It likely has front end damage.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-0211.

We are looking for this 2018 grey Ford Escape (temp tag 1142900) involved in a hit & run. At 9:45 am, the driver intentionally struck two cyclists on Hwy 40 between Evergreen Pky & I-70. One cyclist is in critical condition; the other will be ok. Call 303-271-0211 if Ford is seen pic.twitter.com/X6HfqZwhwm — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 19, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.