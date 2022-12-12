DA charges 17-year-old boy with attempted murder of peace officer

Jeremyah Alford is facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer related to the Nov. 30 incident.

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office filed a case against a 17-year-old boy who allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a Denver police officer last month.

On Monday, the district attorney's office announced that Jeremyah Alford has been formally charged as an adult with counts including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred on Nov. 30 when a Denver police officer was in the area of South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue and noticed that the vehicle next to him appeared to have been stolen. A check on the license plate indicated that the vehicle was reported stolen, the DA said.

The officer began following the car when the vehicle allegedly stopped in the middle of the street, at which point Alford climbed out of the window, sat on the car's window sill, and fired several shots at the law enforcement officer, the DA's office said.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

Alford is charged with:

Attempted murder in the first degree of a peace officer – after deliberation

Attempted murder in the first degree of a peace officer – extreme indifference

Prohibited use of a weapon

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Alford is scheduled for an advisement in Denver District Court on Dec. 22 at 8:30 a.m.

