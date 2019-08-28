DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office has declined to press charges against an 80-year-old man following complaints he was inappropriately touching himself near the children's play area at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, according to a Denver Police Department (DPD) spokesperson.

A woman shared a post in a private social media group saying she saw the man "playing with himself while watching the kids play" in the children's area inside the mall, which is located at 3000 E. 1st Ave. in Denver.

The woman snapped a photo of the man, and said she then notified mall security. By the time security returned, she said, the man had left.

Another woman replied to her post saying that she saw a man who looked like the man in the photo hugging a little boy at the shopping center.

"I thought he was there as the boy's guardian and that they were together," she wrote.

The woman wrote that after she saw that the boy's mom didn't speak to the man and learned from the mom that the boy and man didn't know each other, they notified security, who asked the man to leave.

The woman who posted the original message said she later notified police.

Sonny Jackson, a spokesperson for DPD, said officers made contact with the man, presented their findings to the DA, and that the DA declined to press charges.

"Unfortunate situation, but according to the DA, it wasn't criminal in nature," Jackson said.

Jackson said they are choosing not to identify the man since he was not charged with a crime.

