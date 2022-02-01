DA: No charges in death of 6-year-old girl at Glenwood Caverns

Wongel Estifanos died from blunt force injuries after falling from the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns on Sept. 5.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — No criminal charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 6-year-old girl at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in September, the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Wongel Estifanos died from blunt force injuries after falling from the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns on Sept. 5. A state investigation found that Wongel was not properly buckled, and, in fact, was sitting on the seatbelt.

Tuesday, the district attorney's office said they had completed their review of the case, and "concluded there is not a reasonable likelihood of success at trial and have therefore declined to criminally charge any person or entity" in Wongel's death.

The state investigation also found operators reset an alarm alerting them of an error before sending the ride on its way.

The state report concluded the fatality was the result of "multiple" operator errors, specifically failure to ensure proper utilization of the passenger restraint system (seatbelts). Contributing factors that led to the operator error included:

Lack of procedures

Inadequate training

More than one operator taking responsibility of a ride during a ride cycle

The restraint system involved

Wongel's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in October, alleging there were two prior incidents where the ride was almost deployed without passengers properly buckled.

The lawsuit filed by the family says that Wongel's uncle accompanied her and several other family members on the ride and "specifically observed" the ride operators interacting with Wongel. It goes on to say that he "trusted" they were properly securing her.

However, when the ride reached the bottom of the mineshaft, the lawsuit says Wongel's uncle was "stricken with terror" to find that she was not in her seat.

The Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety’s amusement rides and devices program in October fined the park $68,000. They also ordered the Haunted Mine Drop ride to remain padlocked until it is re-inspected and employees have been properly trained to operate it.

