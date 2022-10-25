Prosecutors reviewing case of woman hit by train while in police custody

As Yareni Rios-Gonzalez recovers at home with substantial injuries, the Weld County District Attorney is now reviewing a case that could mean charges for police.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — More than a month after a woman was hit by a train after being handcuffed and placed inside a Platteville police vehicle that was parked on train tracks, prosecutors are now reviewing a case that could result in charges against the officers.

On Sept. 17, a Platteville police officer pulled over Yareni Rios-Gonzalez during a road rage investigation. A responding Fort Lupton police officer placed her in the Platteville police unit which was parked on the train tracks. A Union Pacific freight train then collided with the police vehicle.

A spokeswoman with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed Tuesday that investigators have submitted their initial investigation and submitted a case to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office for review.

CBI investigators were tasked with looking at the actions of police officers leading up to the collision.

9NEWS legal experts who have reviewed the video believe there are grounds for the officers to face charges for recklessness.

In the meantime, Fort Lupton police investigators have also submitted a road rage investigation to the Weld County District Attorney for potential felony charges against Rios-Gonzalez. A 911 caller claimed she pulled a gun on him during a road rage incident.

An attorney for Rios-Gonzalez said she feared for her life and pointed out the 911 caller admitted to “break checking” Rios-Gonzalez during the incident.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman with the district attorney’s office confirmed it is reviewing both cases. So far, charges against police and Rios-Gonzalez have not been filed.

Rios-Gonzalez’s mother has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses.