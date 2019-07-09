JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The District Attorney is asking for sanctions against the defense attorney representing the driver accused of causing a massive crash on Interstate 70 in April that killed four people.

On April 25, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semi-truck eastbound and downhill on I-70 when he crashed into 28 vehicles killing four people.

District Attorney Peter Weir filed a motion for sanctions against the driver's attorney, Robert Corry.

The question here is not what happened inside the courtroom. It's not about what happened that terrible day on I-70 when four people died in a fiery crash. The question is about words, spoken outside of court.

"The judge clearly issued an order with very specific instructions about what not to do and according to this motion, the defense attorney did the exact thing that the judge ordered him not to do," said Whitney Traylor, 9NEWS legal analyst.

According to the motion, the judge ordered both parties specifically to not hold a press conference on the fifth floor of the courthouse immediately after a hearing on September 3. Yet, Corry did just that.

Weir wrote in the motion that Corry not only violated the court order, he also used specific words talking about the resolution of the case.

"We're not giving up the possibility of resolving the case without a trial," Corry told reporters on Tuesday.

Weir said Corry talked about facts of the investigation.

"(His client) offered himself up to law enforcement and they did ask him questions for two hours, all of that is on the record," Corry said on Tuesday.

Weir said Corry talked about the effect of the case on Aguilera-Mederos.

"He suffers from PTSD," Corry said on Tuesday.

Traylor said these are words that could taint the potential jury pool.

"He's putting out there that the defendant has PTSD that he's upset about this, that, so already it could foster this sympathy, you know for the defendant," Traylor said.

Corry is the same attorney who has been arrested twice this summer for problems on his personal time, as well.

The judge will have a hearing to address the motion for sanctions on Sept. 13 at 3:00 pm in Division 6 of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Earlier, Aguilera-Mederos told 9NEWS that he had no intention of changing lawyers.

Corry did not return a call for comment Friday afternoon.

Traylor said Corry will have his chance to explain himself next week. Possible sanctions include a fine or formal discipline which could impact his license to practice law, Traylor said. But, he adds, that doesn't seem likely.

"In this case, (prosecutors) didn't ask for any of those things," Traylor said. "Primarily, they wanted the hearings, so that suggests that the real concern is that any comments to the media actually stop."

