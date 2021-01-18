x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Local News

Fire erupts at storage unit facility in Dacono

Mountain View Fire Protection officials have not yet said how the fire started.
Credit: SKY 9

DACONO, Colo. — A fire sparked at a storage unit facility in Dacono Monday afternoon.

Sky 9 was over the fire a little after 4 p.m. and it showed at least three units were damaged in the fire.

The fire happened at a facility off of Thomas Court. That's just west of Colorado Boulevard and just over one mile south of Highway 52.

Mountain View Fire Protection fought the fire.

The fire department has not yet determined how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back later as we gather more information.

RELATED: Food Bank of the Rockies distributed 100M pounds of food in 2020

RELATED: President Trump approves disaster declaration helping areas of Colorado affected by wildfires

RELATED: CPW: Elk herds appear unaffected by Cameron Peak Fire

RELATED: Lane closures coming to Federal Boulevard through summer

RELATED: Man tries to disarm officer, shot fired

RELATED: Fire at Weld County business leads to stolen vehicle investigation

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS  