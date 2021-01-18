Fire erupts at storage unit facility in Dacono

Mountain View Fire Protection officials have not yet said how the fire started.

DACONO, Colo. — A fire sparked at a storage unit facility in Dacono Monday afternoon.

Sky 9 was over the fire a little after 4 p.m. and it showed at least three units were damaged in the fire.

The fire happened at a facility off of Thomas Court. That's just west of Colorado Boulevard and just over one mile south of Highway 52.

Mountain View Fire Protection fought the fire.

The fire department has not yet determined how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back later as we gather more information.