How to vote for Steve Staeger and Danielle Grant in Dancing with the Anchors

Proceeds go to Anchor Center for Blind Children.

DENVER — Steve Staeger is going to dance…in a competition. How’s that for an attention-grabbing lead sentence?

9NEWS Meteorologist Danielle Grant and Steve are competing in Dancing with the Anchors – a fundraiser benefitting Anchor Center for Blind Children in Denver.

The nationally recognized nonprofit offers early intervention and education services to children with vision impairments and who are blind. Voting dollars are a charitable, tax-deductible donation benefiting the children and families of Anchor Center and qualify for the 50% Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit.

Danielle has won the competition two times in a row by raising the most money for Anchor Center. Plus, she’s a great dancer.

Steve hasn’t come close to winning anything two times in a row and is not a great dancer, so he needs all the help he can get.

The competition is April 23 at the Highlands Ranch Mansion.

