Dangerous day on the roads for Denver police

Three patrol cars were hit in less than 24 hours, injuring two officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver Police Sgt. Mike Farr says in 24 years with the traffic unit, he has never seen so many Denver police cars hit on the road in such a short period of time.

"I don't like seeing any of my friends injured," Farr said.

It began around 3:00 Sunday morning. That's when Denver police officers were working a crash scene on Interstate 25 near Interstate 70.

"A vehicle comes through the scene, sideswipes a parked, stopped stationary police car with its emergency overheads in operation," Farr said.

Nobody was injured in that crash, but a few minutes later, according to Farr, a drunk driver plowed into a second Denver patrol car at the same scene.

"Rear ends a stopped, parked police car that shoves it into another police car that, unfortunately, was occupied by an officer who suffered minor injuries and had to be transported," Farr said.

Less than 24 later, around 10:00 Sunday night, it happened again. Another Denver police officer was hit after responding to a crash. This time it was on the side of I-25 near Alameda Parkway.

"Sideswiped, but very significant contact to the police vehicle that pinned [the officer] in, and the fire department had to extricate the officer, who suffered minor injuries and then was transported for treatment," Farr said.

Farr said these incidents highlight the importance of Colorado's move-over law, which requires that drivers slow down and move over one lane, if they can, when they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

"We definitely still see a lot of folks who either who don't understand or ignore the law move through at highway speeds, don't move over, as required, when I've seen with my own eyes that there's room," Farr said.

Last month, the governor signed a bill expanding Colorado's move-over law. Starting in August, drivers must slow down and try to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road, not just emergency vehicles.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS