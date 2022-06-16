Lakewood police chief announces retirement

Police Chief Daniel McCasky has served 36 years with the Lakewood Police Department.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police Department (LPD) Police Chief Daniel McCasky has announced his retirement after nearly 38 years in law enforcement.

McCasky has served with LPD for 36 years. McCasky’s last day with LPD will be Thursday, June 30.

"I have been honored to serve the citizens of Lakewood for 36 years as a member of the Lakewood Police Department," said McCasky. "The last six years have been an extremely humbling and gratifying experience to lead this incredible organization. The men and women of the Lakewood Police Department epitomize integrity and dedication to service, that make this such a professional organization."

McCasky began his law enforcement career in 1985 as a Patrol Deputy for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

In 1986, McCasky joined LPD. During his 36-year career with LPD, McCasky held line-level, supervisory and leadership positions in all three of the department’s divisions.

McCasky was selected as the eighth police chief in LPD's history in 2016 following a nationwide search.

"It’s been an honor to work alongside Chief McCasky," said Lakewood City Manager Kathy Hodgson. "Dan has led this department with determination, confidence and distinction. He’s guided us through an economic crisis and civil discourse while in the middle of a global pandemic. All the while, his leadership and professionalism have been unmatched."

"Chief has brought the Lakewood Police Department to new heights in community service through programs such as our Community Action Team and his focus on our older adults and aging properties in the city. Dan has left this department in a better place than when he took over as Chief six years ago. He will surely be missed."

LPD said an interim police chief will be named in the coming days.

