DENVER —

A man whose actions led to the March 2019 arrest of the “Chameleon Bandit" on Monday was awarded the Bill Daniels Neighborhood Hero Award and a $1,000 check for his actions.

Linda Childears, president & CEO of the Daniels Fund, said the man — David Fyke — safely obtained "vital information" that resulted in the suspect's arrest after witnessing a robbery.

“His attentiveness and willingness to take action made a positive impact on safety in our community," Childears said.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, a man who is accused of committing 12 armed robberies in the Montebello area, according to DPD. The suspect robbed several restaurants, convenience stores and a bank. DPD said he was referred to as the “Chameleon Bandit” because he changed his appearance in each of the 12 robberies.

Fyke on March 14 witnessed the “Chameleon Bandit” rob a convenience store and run away wearing a hoodie and mask. According to the DPD, Fyke safely followed the suspect and saw him approach a silver car parked next to a nearby bank.

The DPD said Fyke thought the suspect was going to carjack the driver of the silver car. Fyke obtained the plate number of the car and called Denver Police to report the situation.

The license plate number provided by Fyke helped detectives identify and arrest the “Chameleon Bandit,” after they determined the silver car was a get-away car, according to the DPD.

“‘See something, say something,’ is a simple thing everyone can do to help keep our community safe, and [Fyke’s] actions are a perfect example,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said. “I commend Mr. Fyke and thank him for taking action and helping to end this pattern of robberies.”

