Daniels Scholar program accepting applications for 2023

The Daniels Scholarship Program, which is based on financial need, provides up to $100,000 for each recipient to attend college.

Applications are open now for Colorado high school seniors to become 2023 Daniels Scholars and receive up to $100,000 toward their college degrees.

The Daniels Scholarship Program, which is based on financial need, provides up to $100,000 for each recipient to attend any two- or four-year nonprofit, accredited college or university in the United States.

The scholarship money can be used for tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies and other educational experiences. Each Daniels Scholar also receives a laptop computer, networking opportunities, leadership development opportunities and career development.

High school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are eligible to apply for the scholarships.

Students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST on Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship.

Applicants must meet these eligibility requirements:

Be a high school senior graduating from a school in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, or Wyoming.

Be a resident of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, or Wyoming.

Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.

Earn a minimum grade point average of 3.0 in high school (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).

Earn a minimum SAT math score of 490 and a minimum evidence-based reading and writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.

The applicant's parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an adjusted gross income of $85,000 or less on their 2021 tax return on which the applicant is claimed as a dependent. Additional income is allowed for additional dependents; visit the Daniels Fund website for specific details and examples.

The fund plans to award 230 scholarships in 2023. Recipients will be announced in March.

Earlier this year, the Daniels Fund awarded scholarships to 226 scholars – including 130 from Colorado. Since 2000, the Daniels Fund has provided more than $235 million to more than 4,800 students, according to the organization.

The fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

